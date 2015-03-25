 
Timea Babos struggles continue at Mallorca Open

19 June 2017 10:09

Timea Babos once again fell at the first hurdle as Kristyna Pliskova overcame her at the Mallorca Open.

Hungarian Babos, the eighth seed in Spain, had lost in the first round at each of her previous five WTA Tour events and this 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory for Czech Pliskova means Babos remains winless on the circuit since her last win in April.

Second seed Anastasija Sevastova was a 7-6 (7/2) 5-7 6-1 winner over Belgian Elise Mertens in the only other first-round match that was completed, with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's contest against Sara Sorribes Tormo due to be finished on Tuesday after the two won one set apiece before bad light forced them off.

In the final qualifying round, Kirsten Flipkens made it through to the main draw but Sara Errani, Carina Witthoeft and Yanina Wickmayer were among those knocked out.

Source: PA

