Tim Henman recommends break for stricken Andy Murray after Wimbledon exit

Andy Murray should take a break to rest and recuperate following his shock Wimbledon exit, according to former British number one Tim Henman.

American Sam Querrey inflicted a surprise 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 6-1 defeat over Murray, who appeared to struggle with his hip injury, particularly in the last two sets on Centre Court.

The British number one's loss to Querrey, the world number 28, is his worst defeat by ranking ever at Wimbledon and only the second time in nine attempts he has failed to make the semi-finals at SW19.

It also continues a disappointing year for Murray, whose form has been hampered by a series of physical problems including shingles and flu, as well as injuries to his elbow and, most recently, hip.

Henman, a four-time semi-finalist at Wimbledon, has urged Murray to take some time off.

"I definitely think he needs a few weeks off now," Henman told the BBC.

"He's been struggling not only to string matches together in tournaments but also to get the foundation from the practice court and gym.

"He had such an incredible finish to last year but not enough time to rest and recuperate before his training block in Miami. We know how hard he pushes himself there and in hindsight he needed a bit more time.

"He didn't give his body enough time to recover and he's always been playing catch-up ever since."

