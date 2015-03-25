 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Tim Henman: Kyle Edmund needs breakthrough performance at Wimbledon

05 July 2017 11:54

Tim Henman has challenged Kyle Edmund to step up to the next level of his career at Wimbledon.

A first-round win over fellow Briton Alex Ward gave world number 50 Edmund a long-awaited maiden victory at the All England Club.

Success came at the 10th attempt for the Beverley-raised 22-year-old, after four singles and five doubles failures at the championships, and on Thursday he faces French 15th seed Gael Monfils in round two.

Henman feels that British players, Edmund especially, should be capitalising on their familiarity with grass courts and feeding off the crowd support during Wimbledon fortnight.

"You're really hoping at this time of year and certainly at this championships, that's where they can step up and produce a performance," said former British number one Henman, speaking at an event with HSBC at Wimbledon.

"I think Kyle Edmund is the one that needs to make that breakthrough. He's a very good young player, he's been making big strides.

"He's a top-50 player but it would be great if he could make a breakthrough here."

Standing in Edmund's way of a place in the last 32 is a player who has grumbled about his dislike for grass.

A run to the final in Eastbourne last week appeared to suggest Monfils is coming to grips with the surface. But the Parisian's Wimbledon record shows he has never gone beyond the third round in eight previous attempts and it pales against his results in the other grand slams.

That could open the door for Edmund to cause an upset, in the first career meeting between the pair, and Monfils' admission that he is nursing an injured knee casts added doubt on the outcome.

Monfils suffered that knock when beating fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Eastbourne semi-finals last Friday.

" I haven't played well on this surface for 10 years," Monfils told French newspaper Le Figaro. "More than anything I try not to hurt myself.

"There's always apprehension. I injured my knee a little against Richard in Eastbourne. I'm not in my comfort zone."

:: HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, and shares the fans' passion that makes Wimbledon so unique. Follow @HSBC_Sport

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.