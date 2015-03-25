Tim Henman: 'Incredible' Roger Federer playing 'as well as ever'

Roger Federer begins his quest for a record eighth Wimbledon title on Tuesday and the revitalised Swiss maestro is back to his best, according to Tim Henman.

Former British number one Henman knows all about the potent threat posed by peak Federer, having lost six matches in a row to his good friend in the twilight of his own playing career.

But a decade has passed since then, and Henman hardly imagined Federer - who turns 36 in August - would be performing to the astounding level he has reached this season.

Federer played only seven tournaments in 2016 and dramatically cut short his campaign in July, after a Wimbledon semi-final loss to Milos Raonic, in a bid to recover fully from knee surgery.

It was all too easily read as the beginning of the end rather than the opening of a new chapter, and Federer has floored many with his rush of success in the first half of the season, which began with Australian Open glory in January.

Henman said: "It's been incredible to watch. Last year he was in the semis and probably should have got to the final and he was pretty much on one leg.

"So he had to get his knee sorted out, he took six months off, but to come back and then win in Australia, Indian Wells and Miami, it's incredible."

Speaking at an event with HSBC at Wimbledon, Henman continued to sing Federer's praises, adding: "At 35, he's playing as well as ever.

"He won the week before last in Halle, he's going to be confident, he knows how to win here. He's won seven times - can he make it eight? We're all keen to see."

Federer is bidding to become the oldest men's singles champion at Wimbledon since American Bill Tilden, who carried off the 1930 title at the age of 37.

Standing in his way at the first hurdle is Alexandr Dolgopolov, a 28-year-old Ukrainian who Federer has brushed aside in straight sets in each of their three previous meetings.

Anything but the very same outcome would come as a surprise, and the slightest sign of fallibility might give hope to title favourite Federer's rivals in the bottom half of the draw, who include potential semi-final opponent Novak Djokovic.

Serbian Djokovic also makes his entrance on Tuesday when he tackles Slovakian Martin Klizan in the second match on Centre Court, prior to Federer and Dolgopolov taking the late-afternoon slot on the main show court.

The move by Djokovic to play the Aegon International in Eastbourne last week paid off when he took the title, his first since January, and he enters Wimbledon with replenished confidence.

Having lost his grip on all four of the grand slam titles he held when arriving at Wimbledon 12 months ago, Djokovic has called Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic into his close circle for this fortnight.

Ancic's fellow Croatian Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 wild-card Wimbledon champion, admitted he was taken aback by Djokovic summoning 33-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist Ancic.

After quitting tennis in his mid-twenties, Ancic has become an investment banker on Wall Street, and seemingly gave no indication he would be heading back to tennis.

"He's from my home town and I've known Mario since he was 10 years old," Ivanisevic told Press Association Sport.

"Novak knows what is best for him. Mario stopped tennis completely and is now in banking so that was kind of a surprise for me - but only in the aspect that he was not in tennis for a long time.

"But Novak now has a good team with Andre and Mario and hopefully he can produce some damage.

"Everything started last year here for him, going downhill, so hopefully this is the year that Wimbledon is going to bring him uphill.

"You never know, we're talking about Novak Djokovic, one of the best tennis players ever. He won a tournament last week so definitely he's motivated and ready to try to win."

Source: PA

