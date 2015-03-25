Tim Henman hopes Andy Murray is fit enough to do himself justice at US Open

Tim Henman has urged Andy Murray only to play at the US Open if he has fully recovered from his hip problem.

The three-time grand slam champion limped through his Wimbledon campaign before losing in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey.

Murray has not played a match since and there were major question marks about his participation at the year's final grand slam, which starts in New York on Monday.

But he travelled to the United States late last week and has been practising at Flushing Meadows, and the feeling now is much more positive.

Henman, though, sounded a note of caution.

The former British number one told Press Association Sport: " I hope he's going there to win it and, if he's going to do that, he's got to be 100 per cent healthy.

"With what he's achieved in his career, making fourth round or quarter-finals is not what he's about. With the troubles he's had injuries and health-wise this year, it would be silly to put himself even further back.

"If he plays, great, but his hip is obviously something that he's going to have to manage so I hope he really feels he can do himself justice."

Murray is far from the only injury doubt, with Roger Federer, Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic also pulling out of last week's Masters tournament in Cincinnati.

The US Open will definitely be without defending champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time winner Novak Djokovic as well as former finalist Kei Nishikori, who have all pulled the plug on their seasons because of injury.

The growing casualty list at the top of men's tennis has led many to question whether the season should be shortened or the format at grand slams changed from best of five sets to best of three.

Henman, though, does not think there should be an over-reaction.

The 42-year-old, who will play in the Champions Tennis event at The Royal Albert Hall later this year, said: " I think this is just a very unfortunate scenario that has evolved all at the same time.

"If you look at the number of tournaments the top players play now, they actually play less. When I was playing, it was much more normal to see top guys with 25, 26 tournaments, now it's 16, 17, 18.

"Wawrinka and Djokovic are older. If it was a whole series of younger players that were suddenly saying I'm going to take the remaining five months off, that would not be good.

"One of the biggest challenges is making sure you stay injury free. It's been an unfortunate hard-court stretch. Cincinnati last week was very tough to see."

Ironically given his history, the one leading player who has stayed fit all season has been Rafael Nadal, who overtook Murray at the top of the rankings this week.

Nadal is back at world number one for the first time since July 2014 after overcoming a succession of issues with his body and doubts in his mind.

The Spaniard has not yet managed to match the brilliance of his clay-court campaign since switching to grass and then hard courts this summer but Henman rates Nadal and Federer, winners of the year's first three grand slams, as favourites.

"I didn't necessarily think he'd get back to number one but I never write these true greats of the game off," said Henman of Nadal.

"He's only 31 and the way he's played this year, the rankings don't lie, he's been absolutely phenomenal. He thoroughly deserves it and he's such a great ambassador for the game.

"He's won in New York before. I think this has been probably his toughest event, the ball normally is a little bit quicker and a bit tougher for him to control with how much spin he puts on, but he's definitely playing well enough and will have the confidence and the knowledge, and, for me, he goes in as the favourite along with Federer.

"For Roger to play seven, best-of-five-sets matches will be a challenge for his body but he seemed to overcome it pretty well in Melbourne. They're just incredible and I think it's naive to be surprised by them."

Just behind them, provided he is fit, Henman would put 2012 champion Murray.

"If we say he is 100 per cent, then there's no doubt he can win it," said the 2004 US Open semi-finalist.

"I think hard courts are probably his best surface. You look at his track record in New York, how well he's played in Australia, his record in Masters 1000s, and looking at how many injured soldiers there are out there.

"If he is healthy then he's definitely got a good chance."

