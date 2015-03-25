 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Three-time former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared bankrupt

21 June 2017 01:54

Tennis champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt - by a court official who watched him play on Centre Court.

Lawyers for the three-time Wimbledon winner pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar in London on Wednesday for "a last chance" to pay a long-standing debt.

But Miss Registrar Christine Derrett, who recalled watching him play, said it was "with regret" she had concluded there was a lack of credible evidence that his "substantial" debt would be paid soon and she refused to adjourn the case for a further 28 days.

She announced after a brief hearing: "I make this bankruptcy order at 11.23am."

She said of Becker, Wimbledon men's singles champion in 1985, 1986 and 1989: "One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand."

The bankruptcy application was made by private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co in connection with a judgment debt owed them by Becker dating as far back as 2015.

The 49-year-old German's lawyers had argued there was sufficient evidence to show that the tennis ace would be able to pay the debt soon through a refinancing arrangement, involving remortgaging a property in Majorca, which was expected to raise six million euros (£5.27million).

His advocate told the registrar his instructions from Becker were that it was expected the deal would be approved by a Spanish bank in approximately one month.

The advocate said: "I don't want to play around in court. It is clearly in the interests (of Arbuthnot Latham) for there to be refinancing."

When the registrar was told Becker was a television commentator, she replied that she knew who he was, adding: "I remember watching him play on Centre Court, which probably shows my age."

His advocate, John Briggs, told the registrar that someone in Becker's position would not be prone to benefit from bankruptcy and it was likely to have an adverse effect on his "image".

The judge said: "He should have thought about that a long time ago."

She added: "It is not often the case that a professional person has a judgment (debt) outstanding against them since October 2015. This is a historic debt.

"One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand."

Briggs said: "He is not a sophisticated individual when it comes to finances.

"I am asking for a real last chance for Mr Becker to come good. It has just taken longer than anticipated."

Source: PA

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.