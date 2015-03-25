Teenager Jack Draper wants to create his own name

Jack Draper wants to make a name for himself on the tennis court - his name.

The 15-year-old made his debut in the US Open junior event this week, coming through two rounds of qualifying before losing 6-2 6-2 to American prospect Sebastian Korda.

Korda is the son of former Australian Open champion Petr, and Draper, too, knows what is like to have a surname that resonates within tennis.

Draper's father Roger was not a professional player - although a fine amateur one - but chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association for seven years between 2006 and 2013.

Jack was keen to downplay the link, saying: "I just try and be the best person I can be and not think about any of that sort of stuff, just play my tennis. It's not a big name for me, I just want to play."

Roger Draper became a scapegoat for the failings in British tennis, although he can certainly take some credit for the progress made since he left.

But the big weakness remains Britain's lack of strength in depth and a glance at the junior draws in New York offers little hope that things will change any time soon.

Of the four players in the singles, only George Loffhagen, who also came through qualifying, made it into the second round.

But at least Britain did have representation in the boys' event, which has been a rare sight at foreign grand slams in recent years.

And the most promising of the next generation is widely considered to be Draper.

A left-hander with an all-court game, Draper was outplayed by 17-year-old Korda, but the 18-month age difference is a veritable gulf at this stage of their careers.

Draper has no doubt the experience will help him, saying: " It was a tough draw but it's exciting because it shows me where I'm at and right now I wasn't good enough.

"In two years' time hopefully I'm going to be big and strong like him. I think I did okay but I just couldn't handle his pace of ball. Not yet.

"I didn't quite expect him to be that good but that's the benchmark. It was a wake-up call to keep improving my game, not stand still, go in every day and work really hard on the right things. I've got to start focusing my game a bit more on the future."

Predicting the future for players in their mid-teens is notoriously difficult, particularly when they still have no much physical development ahead.

Draper estimates he has grown six inches in a year, from 5ft 6in to 6ft, and expects to grow another two or three inches.

That would make him probably the perfect height for a tennis player, with the challenge then to develop the strength to go with it.

While his older brother Ben, also a promising player, has chosen to go to college in the United States, Jack left school last year to concentrate on tennis.

"I wanted to take it a bit more seriously and try and give it my best shot," he said. "Obviously you have to sacrifice a bit but it's not really a sacrifice, it's what I want to do.

"I think around this age it's make or break, you've either got to go for it or do something different, maybe go to college and go the longer route."

Draper, from Surrey, trains with Loffhagen; the pair coached by Ryan Jones, who recently split from Kyle Edmund.

"It's a healthy relationship because we're good friends but we're both pushing each other to be better every time we step out on court," he said.

"Ryan's obviously been doing well with Edmund and (Borna) Coric. I'm very privileged and lucky to have all this support."

Draper has been playing since the age of three, when he would hit against a wall while his mum coached club players.

"I've always loved it," he said. "When I was a kid I used to go to some pro events and even football, you go to football matches and you see the massive crowds and you think, 'Yeah, that's what I want to do'."

Source: PA

