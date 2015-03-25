 
Tatjana Maria lines up quarter-final with second seed Carla Suarez Navarro

20 July 2017 10:54

Germany's Tatjana Maria progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bucharest Open after Argentinian Nadia Podoroska retired from Thursday's match.

Maria led 4-1 at the point of Podoroska's withdrawal with an arm injury and will face Spanish second seed Carla Suarez Navarro on Friday.

Pauline Parmentier of France also reached the final eight, following her 3-6 6-4 6-4 defeat of Belgium's Elise Mertens. She will face Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, who overcame compatriot Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 6-0.

There was also a victory for Alexandra Dulgheru, who defeated Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 4-6 6-2 to progress to Friday's quarter-finals against Germany's Julia Goerges.

In the Gstaad Championship in Switzerland, Dutch second seed Kiki Bertens defeated German Anna Zaja 6-4 6-2 and will meet Sweden's Johanna Larsson in the last eight on Friday. Larsson had earlier overcome Austria's Barbara Haas 1-6 7-5 6-1.

France's Carolina Garcia was eliminated by Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic after a 7-5 7-6 (7-1) defeat which takes Martincova into the final eight against Germany's Antonia Lottner, who beat Patty Schnyder 7-6 2-6 6-3.

Source: PA

