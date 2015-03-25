 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Tara Moore's retirement brings up 300th win for Johanna Konta

13 June 2017 12:54

Johanna Konta racked up her 300th career win but not in the way she would have wanted after Tara Moore's retirement at the Aegon Open in Nottingham.

The British number one was well on the way to the landmark victory, leading 6-2 3-0, when her compatriot withdrew after suffering a left foot injury.

Konta was bossing matters in the first-round tie with her consistency, taking the first set with two breaks and then dominating the scoreboard in the second before Moore called it a day.

Konta, top seed in Nottingham, was presented with a celebratory bunch of flowers on court after the match and now faces Yanina Wickmayer in the second round.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.