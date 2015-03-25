 
Tara Moore misses out on French Open spot

24 May 2017 12:54

Tara Moore's hopes of making the first round of next week's French Open were ended by a straight-sets defeat to Kai-Chen Chang.

The British number four, ranked 145th in the world, went down 6-2 7-5 in her qualifying match on the clay at Roland Garros.

Hong Kong-born Moore, who was given a wildcard to last year's Wimbledon, lost the opening three games on her way to surrendering the first set in just over half an hour.

She rallied to take a 3-0 lead in the second before Taiwan's Chang battled back to secure victory on her fourth match point.

Source: PA

