Talking points from Wimbledon

Injury took its toll on Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic as both crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

Murray completed his match but lost to Sam Querrey while Djokovic retired injured when a set and a break down to Tomas Berdych.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at three talking points from a dramatic day nine at the All England Club.

Murray never fit enough to win Wimbledon

In hindsight, it seems ridiculous that hopes were so high for Andy Murray as he limped his way through the first four rounds. It is impossible to win a grand slam title while carrying such a significant problem as a hip injury and Murray must now make sure the next time he sets foot on a tennis court he is fully fit. The world number one - and one consolation is he still holds that title - has had a succession of physical issues this season and his body certainly seems to be sending him a message. His health must be the priority.

Break point too for broken Djokovic

Much time has been spent analysing Novak Djokovic's frame of mind in recent months but it was his body that ended hopes this year him of winning a fourth Wimbledon title. Djokovic said he would consider taking a break from tennis in a bid to overcome a niggling elbow injury and perhaps the Serb would be benefit from some time away. With Andre Agassi by his side, he had shown glimpses of a return to form but even he admitted his success last year may have had a lasting effect. Roger Federer has shown what proper rest can do. Djokovic might do well to follow suit.

Federer primed for grand slam number 19

Who would bet against Roger Federer now? The Swiss beat Milos Raonic in straight sets and with Rafael Nadal, Murray and Djokovic all now gone, the way would appear clear for Federer to collect a 19th grand slam title. Marin Cilic is his most likely foe if he makes Sunday's championship match but Federer has beaten the Croatian six times out of seven, including edging a five-set thriller in last year's Wimbledon quarter-final. Twelve months ago, it seemed unlikely Federer would ever win another grand slam. He may be about to win two in seven months.

