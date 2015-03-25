Talking points from Wimbledon

Men running the show?

Men's matches dominated the show courts to the irritation of several leading women's players. Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko led calls for a more even split while 18-time grand slam winner Chris Evert said equal prize money should mean equal billing in scheduling. But All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said placing more men's matches on the top courts is not favouritism - it simply reflects what spectators want to see.

Nadal's Wimbledon woes continue

Rafael Nadal has not gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon since 2011 and his drought was extended by another year after the French Open winner lost a five-set epic with Gilles Muller. After four hours and 48 minutes, Muller had won 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13, with the decider alone lasting more than two hours. Nadal was due to meet Andy Murray in the semis but Muller prevailed and could well prove a dark horse in the latter stages.

Brits' double dream alive and kicking

Andy Murray booked his 10th straight quarter-final at Wimbledon by beating Benoit Paire but he is not used to having a compatriot for company. Johanna Konta joined him in the last eight with a battling win over Caroline Garcia and now the pair are bidding to become Britain's first male and female duo to reach the semi-finals here in the Open era. Konta faces Simona Halep while Murray plays Sam Querrey. Both are beatable so can British fans dare to dream?

Source: PA

