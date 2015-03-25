Talking points from day two at Wimbledon

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both booked their places in the second round but Bernard Tomic and the Brits fared less well on Wimbledon day two.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points.

BERNARD'S 'BORED'

Last year it was Nick Kyrgios declaring his lack of love for tennis and 12 months on Wimbledon's apathetic Aussie is Bernard Tomic, who admitted to feeling "bored" during his straight-sets defeat to Mischa Zverev. Tomic could hardly have looked less interested in mounting a fightback against Zverev and he may yet face punishment for saying his medical timeout was taken not for any physical ailment but to disrupt his opponent's momentum. The 24-year-old was once considered a future grand slam winner. On this evidence he still has a long way to go.

RETIREMENT GIFTS

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal may have thought they had it easy in their first-round matches on Monday, but Djokovic and Federer trumped them both 24 hours later. Defending champ Murray and two-time title holder Nadal raced through in straight sets, but former winners Djokovic and Federer did not even have to go that far. First, Djokovic's opponent Martin Klizan retired injured at 6-2 2-0 down after just 40 minutes and then, to the dismay of the Centre Court crowd, a limping Alexandr Dolgopolov lasted just three minutes longer against Federer.

THEN THERE WERE FIVE

We were guaranteed at least one British winner on day two and, unfortunately, that is what we got. Four Brits were sent packing with only Kyle Edmund joining Andy Murray, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in round two. Edmund won his battle of Britain by knocking out compatriot and world number 869 Alex Ward in four sets. Katie Boulter exited despite winning the first set against Christina McHale while Brydan Klein and James Ward both bowed out in straight sets. Edmund, the British number two, faces French 15th seed Gael Monfils in round two.

