Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

05 July 2017 10:39

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points from day three.

IT WAS 20 YEARS AGO TODAY

For the first time in 20 years Britain has a fab four players in the third round - and we are still in with a chance of making it a famous five. The Wednesday winners were, of course, defending champion Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene. Murray registered a no-nonsense win over Dustin Brown on Centre Court, just after Konta had won a gruelling three-setter with Donna Vekic. Bedene, like Konta, had to battle against flying ants as well as his opponent, Damir Dzumhur, while Watson started it all with an impressive 6-0 6-4 victory over Anastasija Sevastova. All eyes will now be on Kyle Edmund, first up on Centre Court against Gael Monfils on Thursday.

MEDVEDEV'S MONEY TROUBLE

Daniil Medvedev's Wimbledon ended in disgrace after the 21-year-old Russian threw money at the umpire's chair. Medvedev, who beat three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka on Monday, reacted at the end of his second-round defeat to Ruben Bemelmans by taking out his wallet and lobbing coins at the foot of Mariana Alves' seat. It appeared he had taken exception to some of the decisions of Alves, but afterwards a contrite Medvedev apologised, insisted he was not insinuating she had been bribed and accepted his actions were wrong. He may have to get his wallet out again soon, though.

WOMEN'S TITLE UP FOR GRABS

The only vaguely consistent prediction regarding the women's draw in the build-up to this tournament was that it was wide open and that looks even truer now. Petra Kvitova, a two-time champion and many people's favourite for the title, endured a 6-3 1-6 6-2 defeat to American Madison Brengle, which could benefit Konta given she was due to meet Kvitova in the last 16. Watson took out 18th seed Sevastova while in one of the last matches on court, 17th seed Madison Keys fell to Italy's Camila Giorgi. It means Venus Williams is the only former Wimbledon champion left in the women's draw. It could well be time for a fresh winner.

Source: PA

