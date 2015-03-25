Talking points from day one at Wimbledon

Day one of this year's Wimbledon Championships saw Andy Murray begin the defence of his crown and Rafael Nadal start his bid for a 16th grand slam.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three big talking points.

HIP HIP MURRAY!

There were fears Murray would not even be fit enough to play the opening match on Centre Court following the hip problem which ruined his Wimbledon preparations. But the defending champion's prospects look far brighter after a routine 6-1 6-4 6-2 first-round win over lucky loser Alexander Bublik. Murray is clearly still managing the injury as he limped between points, and tougher assignments undoubtedly await - not least in the shape of dreadlocked dude Dustin Brown in round two. But this was an encouraging way for the Scot to ease himself into the championships, especially after injuries accounted for Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios.

RAFA READY TO RUMBLE

Nadal has not had the happiest of times at the All England Club in recent years, but the Spaniard looks in the mood to make amends. Nadal is bidding to win his 16th grand slam title following his 10th French Open triumph last month, and on this evidence he would appear more than capable after beating Australian John Millman 6-1 6-3 6-2. The world number two will next face American Donald Young, who booked his place in the second round after his opponent, Denis Istomin, retired injured. Can the king of clay become king of grass again?

MIXED FORTUNES FOR BRITS

As well as Murray, British number one Johanna Konta shrugged off her own injury worries to cruise into round two. Konta, who suffered a spinal injury after a horror fall at Eastbourne last week, exacted swift revenge on her French Open conqueror Hsieh Su-wei with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory. Aljaz Bedene came through a marathon slug-fest, after four tie-breaks, 8-6 in the fifth against big-serving 21st seed Ivo Karlovic and Heather Watson also kept the flag flying by beating Belgium's Maryna Zanevska in straight sets. But Naomi Broady, Laura Robson and Cameron Norrie were all British casualties in the first round.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.