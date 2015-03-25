 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Talking points from day one at Wimbledon

03 July 2017 09:39

Day one of this year's Wimbledon Championships saw Andy Murray begin the defence of his crown and Rafael Nadal start his bid for a 16th grand slam.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three big talking points.

HIP HIP MURRAY!

There were fears Murray would not even be fit enough to play the opening match on Centre Court following the hip problem which ruined his Wimbledon preparations. But the defending champion's prospects look far brighter after a routine 6-1 6-4 6-2 first-round win over lucky loser Alexander Bublik. Murray is clearly still managing the injury as he limped between points, and tougher assignments undoubtedly await - not least in the shape of dreadlocked dude Dustin Brown in round two. But this was an encouraging way for the Scot to ease himself into the championships, especially after injuries accounted for Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios.

RAFA READY TO RUMBLE

Nadal has not had the happiest of times at the All England Club in recent years, but the Spaniard looks in the mood to make amends. Nadal is bidding to win his 16th grand slam title following his 10th French Open triumph last month, and on this evidence he would appear more than capable after beating Australian John Millman 6-1 6-3 6-2. The world number two will next face American Donald Young, who booked his place in the second round after his opponent, Denis Istomin, retired injured. Can the king of clay become king of grass again?

MIXED FORTUNES FOR BRITS

As well as Murray, British number one Johanna Konta shrugged off her own injury worries to cruise into round two. Konta, who suffered a spinal injury after a horror fall at Eastbourne last week, exacted swift revenge on her French Open conqueror Hsieh Su-wei with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory. Aljaz Bedene came through a marathon slug-fest, after four tie-breaks, 8-6 in the fifth against big-serving 21st seed Ivo Karlovic and Heather Watson also kept the flag flying by beating Belgium's Maryna Zanevska in straight sets. But Naomi Broady, Laura Robson and Cameron Norrie were all British casualties in the first round.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,