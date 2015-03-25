 
Talking points from day four at Wimbledon

06 July 2017 11:09

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are safely through to round three in the men's competition, but there is a new favourite for the women's title.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points from day four.

KONTA IS BOOKIES' FAVOURITE

Johanna Konta has been installed as the new title favourite after another upset in the women's draw. This time it was Karolina Pliskova, the Czech third seed, who crashed out to Magdalena Rybarikova a day after two-time champion Petra Kvitova's surprise exit. Top seed Angelique Kerber is through after surviving a scare in beating former semi-finalist Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 7-5 but, according to the bookmakers, British number one Konta is now the woman to beat.

COURT CRITICISM

French 12th seed Kristina Mladenovic criticised the condition of the court after her defeat to America's Alison Riske. Mladenovic, who claimed other players have also complained about the courts, said: "There's no more grass. The baseline where we are running, it's very slippery. I don't know how to describe it. It's not even clay. It's not flat. You kind of have to run light and be careful." The All England Club insisted Court 18 was "playable as per normal".

SICKENING INJURY

Day four was marred by a sickening injury suffered by American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The 32-year-old's knee appeared to buckle underneath her during her second-round match with Romanian Sorana Cirstea, leaving her screaming for help on the court before being taken to hospital. The incident also called into question the response of the medical services at the All England Club, although it said "The first response to Court 17 was within one minute, by a qualified ambulance technician".

Source: PA

