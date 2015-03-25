Talking points from day five at Wimbledon

Andy Murray was nearly caught out by Fog, Rafael Nadal breezed into the fourth round and Venus Williams rolled back the years, but two Britons bowed out.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points from day five.

HANDY ANDY

Andy Murray came through the first real test of his form - and his fitness - in a late-night ding-dong with tricky Italian Fabio Fognini. The defending champion dropped his first set of the tournament and faced five set points in the fourth, and a potential decider. But Murray dug deep to win five straight games and will be feeling much better about his grass-court game following his injury-hit preparations. Although how his sore hip feels in the morning is another matter entirely.

VINTAGE VENUS

Venus Williams bridged the generation gap as she rolled into the second week. The 37-year-old five-time winner came up against Japanese teenage sensation Naomi Osaka, who was aged just two when Williams won her first Wimbledon. A 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 win, and a wide open women's draw, means some are now tipping the elder sister of defending champion Serena for a first All England Club title since 2008.

THEN THERE WERE TWO

Murray was joined in the second week by Johanna Konta, who overcame Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4 6-1 to become the first British woman to make the fourth round of the singles here since Laura Robson in 2013. But Heather Watson's charge ran out of steam as she was beaten in three sets by former world number one Victoria Azarenka. And the fourth Brit standing on Friday morning, Aljaz Bedene, crashed in straight sets to 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Murray's hope that more would march deeper into the tournament did not quite come to fruition, but Britain has two serious title contenders.

