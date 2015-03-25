 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Talking points from day five at Wimbledon

07 July 2017 11:54

Andy Murray was nearly caught out by Fog, Rafael Nadal breezed into the fourth round and Venus Williams rolled back the years, but two Britons bowed out.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points from day five.

HANDY ANDY

Andy Murray came through the first real test of his form - and his fitness - in a late-night ding-dong with tricky Italian Fabio Fognini. The defending champion dropped his first set of the tournament and faced five set points in the fourth, and a potential decider. But Murray dug deep to win five straight games and will be feeling much better about his grass-court game following his injury-hit preparations. Although how his sore hip feels in the morning is another matter entirely.

VINTAGE VENUS

Venus Williams bridged the generation gap as she rolled into the second week. The 37-year-old five-time winner came up against Japanese teenage sensation Naomi Osaka, who was aged just two when Williams won her first Wimbledon. A 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 win, and a wide open women's draw, means some are now tipping the elder sister of defending champion Serena for a first All England Club title since 2008.

THEN THERE WERE TWO

Murray was joined in the second week by Johanna Konta, who overcame Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4 6-1 to become the first British woman to make the fourth round of the singles here since Laura Robson in 2013. But Heather Watson's charge ran out of steam as she was beaten in three sets by former world number one Victoria Azarenka. And the fourth Brit standing on Friday morning, Aljaz Bedene, crashed in straight sets to 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Murray's hope that more would march deeper into the tournament did not quite come to fruition, but Britain has two serious title contenders.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting