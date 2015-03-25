 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Svitolina pondering missing Wimbledon with foot injury after Birmingham defeat

22 June 2017 03:09

Elina Svitolina may decide to skip Wimbledon because of a foot problem.

The world number five was knocked out of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham by Camila Giorgi on Thursday.

Svitolina has been one of the form players of the season but has only ever won two matches at Wimbledon and does not want to jeopardise her chances of success on hard courts.

The Ukrainian said: "I'm disappointed I'm out of the tournament, but not disappointed about my performance because I couldn't really show even like 50 per cent of what I can do.

"I was really looking forward to this year at Wimbledon. But today the court was slippery and it's so bad for my foot.

"I will do my best. But for the moment it's very uncomfortable, and there is a question, I think, about it, because the season is still long and there is lots of big tournaments as well where I will feel more comfortable and confident on the hard court."

Svitolina started the Aegon Classic as the highest-ranked player following the withdrawal of world number one Angelique Kerber, but the second seed was out-hit by Italian qualifier Giorgi, who triumphed 6-4 4-6 6-2.

Giorgi, ranked 102, moves through to a quarter-final clash with Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than