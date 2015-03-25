 
Stosur victorious in Strasbourg

27 May 2017 06:24

Sam Stosur ensured she would remain Australian number one after beating Daria Gavrilova to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Stosur, one of many names in the frame as a potential French Open champion, was given a stern test by Gavrilova, but recovered from a set down to win 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Stosur went into the tournament ranked just one place above Gavrilova at 24th in the world and ended the week celebrating her first WTA Tour title since 2015.

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens will also fancy her chances in Paris after winning a second consecutive title at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup.

Bertens put an end to the brilliant run of qualifier Barbora Krejcikova with a 6-2 6-1 victory in a one-sided final, taking her record over the past two years in Nuremberg to 12 matches won and only one set lost.

Bertens has again hit top form on the clay and will look to match her Roland Garros run from 12 months ago, when she was a surprise semi-finalist.

Source: PA

