 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Steve Johnson opens grass-court season with win in Mercedes Cup

12 June 2017 06:39

American Steve Johnson got his grass-court season off to a winning start at the Mercedes Cup, but needed three sets to do it.

The fifth seed came from behind against German wild card Maximilian Marterer to triumph 3-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 and set up a clash with either Marcos Baghdatis or Philipp Kohlschreiber.

There were wins for a trio of home favourites as Mischa Zverev, Yannick Hanfmann and Jan-Lennard Struff all made their way through.

Zverev saw off Tunisian Malek Jaziri 6-3 6-1, Hanfmann enjoyed a 6-3 7-5 victory of Marton Fucsovics and Struff beat Lukas Lacko 6-4 7-6 (7/3).

Roger Federer is the top seed in Stuttgart this week, but will not play until Wednesday after receiving a bye into the second round.

At the Ricoh Open in s-Hertogenbosch seventh seed Nicolas Mahut eased past American qualifier Dennis Novikov 6-3 6-4 while eighth seed Aljaz Bedene needed three sets to beat Denis Istomin in a 3-6 6-2 6-1 success.

Vasek Pospisil beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-1 and Andreas Seppi downed Tatsuma Ito 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.