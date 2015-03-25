Steve Johnson opens grass-court season with win in Mercedes Cup

American Steve Johnson got his grass-court season off to a winning start at the Mercedes Cup, but needed three sets to do it.

The fifth seed came from behind against German wild card Maximilian Marterer to triumph 3-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 and set up a clash with either Marcos Baghdatis or Philipp Kohlschreiber.

There were wins for a trio of home favourites as Mischa Zverev, Yannick Hanfmann and Jan-Lennard Struff all made their way through.

Zverev saw off Tunisian Malek Jaziri 6-3 6-1, Hanfmann enjoyed a 6-3 7-5 victory of Marton Fucsovics and Struff beat Lukas Lacko 6-4 7-6 (7/3).

Roger Federer is the top seed in Stuttgart this week, but will not play until Wednesday after receiving a bye into the second round.

At the Ricoh Open in s-Hertogenbosch seventh seed Nicolas Mahut eased past American qualifier Dennis Novikov 6-3 6-4 while eighth seed Aljaz Bedene needed three sets to beat Denis Istomin in a 3-6 6-2 6-1 success.

Vasek Pospisil beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-1 and Andreas Seppi downed Tatsuma Ito 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Source: PA

