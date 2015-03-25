 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Steve Darcis ends home hopes of Ze Zhang in Shenzhen

26 September 2017 01:53

Belgium's Steve Darcis sunk the hopes of home wild-card Ze Zhang in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

The world number 224 put up a good performance against an opponent ranked 148 higher in the rankings, but succumbed 7-5 7-6 (7/3).

Israel's Dudi Sela beat Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-0 7-6 (8/6), while Jeremy Chardy was a 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 winner over Italy's Alessandro Giannessi.

At the Chengu Open there was more disappointment for the Chinese fans as both Di Wu and Yibing Wu bowed out.

Wu, the world number 220, went down 7-5 6-1 to American qualifier Taylor Fritz, while Yu lost 1-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 to Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

American Jared Donaldson took almost two and a half hours to grind out a 6-7 (2/7) 7-5 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Fifth seed Yuichi Sugita took the first set 6-1 against Mate Pavic before the Croatian was forced to retire due to injury.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Totte...

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Live...

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.