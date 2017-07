Gordon Reid surrendered his Wimbledon wheelchair singles title with defeat on Thursday to the man he beat in last year's final.

World number two Reid struggled on his return to Court 17, the scene of his triumphs in singles and doubles last year.

And Sweden's Stefan Olsson proved too strong for the top-seeded Scot, winning 6-2 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.