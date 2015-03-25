 
Stan Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga warm up for French Open with wins

27 May 2017 06:24

World number three Stan Wawrinka warmed up for the French Open by retaining his Geneva Open title on home soil.

The 2015 Roland Garros winner dropped the first set to Germany's Mischa Zverev but recovered to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-3 and win his first title of the year.

The result meant Zverev fell just short of emulating younger brother Alexander, who claimed the biggest tournament win of his young career at the Masters event in Rome last week.

Zverev, who reached his only previous final back in 2010, said on the ATP website: "It was a great week for me.

"Playing on clay is usually not easy for me, but I really felt great here playing six matches this week and reaching my first semi-final and final on this surface. Congratulations to Stan for a good week and a great match today."

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga made it three titles for the season with his first tournament win on clay at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

The Frenchman, who had been struggling with a shoulder injury, won the final 7-6 (7/2) 7-5 against Tomas Berdych, saving two set points at 4-5 in the opening set.

Tsonga will hope to take this form into Roland Garros, where he was a semi-finalist in 2013 and 2015.

Source: PA

