Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing some of the best tennis of their illustrious careers.

Here Press Association Sport takes a look at five other famous sports stars who benefited from career longevity:

JACK NICKLAUS

Nicklaus won his 18th and final major title at the 1986 Masters at the age of 46, becoming the oldest winner in the history of the event. His seven-under-par final round saw him claim victory a full six years after his previous major triumphs at both the US Open and the US PGA Championship.

GEORGE FOREMAN

The former world heavyweight champion announced his comeback in 1987 at the age of 38. It culminated in Foreman beating Michael Moorer to reclaim the title seven years later. At the age of 45, it made Foreman the oldest fighter to hold the world heavyweight crown.

LANCE ARMSTRONG

The American cyclist battled back from testicular cancer to become one of the most dominant cyclists in history, claiming seven straight Tour de France titles from the age of 27 in 1999. If it all seemed too good to be true, it was: Armstrong was subsequently stripped of all those wins due to doping offences.

JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE

The American heptathlon star won her first of three Olympic gold medals in Seoul in 1988. Resisting retirement, Joyner-Kersee would win two further medals in Barcelona in 1992 before going to Atlanta where, at the age of 34, and troubled by injury, she claimed long jump bronze with her final jump of the competition.

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA

Navratilova won the last of her 18 grand slam singles titles at Wimbledon in 1990 at the age of 33. She continued to play doubles, returned to win a singles match at Wimbledon at the age of 47, then teamed up with Bob Bryan to win the mixed doubles title at the 2008 US Open, just one month short of her 50th birthday.

