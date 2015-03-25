Sloane Stephens reaches first grand slam final leaving Venus Williams humbled

Sloane Stephens stunned Venus Williams to reach her first grand slam final at the US Open.

In the first of two all-American semi-finals, the 24-year-old recovered from losing the second set to love to triumph 6-1 0-6 7-5.

For 37-year-old Williams, it was another near miss after losses in the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.

It has been a remarkable tournament for Stephens, who underwent foot surgery in January that left her unable to walk.

A month ago she was ranked 934, but hit form with runs to the semi-finals of the WTA Tour events in Toronto and Cincinnati. Still, very few thought she would match let alone better that in New York.

She said: "I have no words to describe what I'm feeling, what it took to get here, just the journey I've been on, I have no words.

"When I started my comeback if somebody told me I was going to make two semis and a grand slam final, I would probably have passed out, which is what I feel like right now. I don't know how I got here, just hard work, that's it."

After two one-sided sets, the third was a match in itself and it could have swung either way but it was Stephens who proved just the more resilient in the end.

"It required a lot of fight, a lot of grit, I knew if I hung with it I would have a few opportunities and that's what I did," she said. "We played some incredible points, I just worked my tail off and tried to get my racket on every ball.

"I'm honoured to be able to play at the same time as Venus, one of the greatest to ever play our game."

Williams' 76 match victories at Flushing Meadows were more than her three young compatriots combined.

And 20 years after reaching her first final as a 17-year-old with beads in her hair, she entered the last four as a clear favourite to win the title.

But Williams looked edgy from the start and simply could not settle into the match, hitting shot after shot into the net.

Stephens, by contrast, seemed entirely unaffected by the occasion, continuing the exceptional form she has shown over the last month.

The 24-year-old returned from her long break with a new, relaxed attitude, happy simply to be playing tennis again.

And, while Williams struggled, Stephens flourished, wrapping up the opening set in just 24 minutes.

Williams knew she needed to dig in and fast, and she did so by recovering from 15-40 to hold serve in the opening game of the second set.

At last her powerful groundstrokes were finding the court and Stephens, having had to do relatively little to win points, suddenly found herself on the back foot.

After just 54 minutes, Williams levelled the match, and the onus was now on her opponent to wrestle back the momentum.

Stephens did just that, halting the run of games against her by breaking to start the decider and then withstanding pressure from Williams as the contest at last threatened to catch fire.

There had been very few rallies of substance but now they were pulling each other all over the court, both displaying their athletic talents to the full.

Back came Williams to level at 2-2 and then edge ahead after another very close game, the one-sided nature of sets one and two now forgotten.

It was nip and tuck, Stephens preventing Williams making it four games in a row and breaking serve herself only to find the advantage wrestled back.

At 30-30 and trailing 4-5, Stephens found herself under huge pressure in a titanic rally only to end it with a brilliant pass down the line.

It proved the decisive moment as she broke Williams to love and then served out the biggest victory of her life.

Source: PA

