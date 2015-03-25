 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Simona Halep passes first round test at Citi Open in Washington

02 August 2017 03:08

Top seed Simona Halep eased into the second round of the Citi Open in Washington on Tuesday.

The Romanian defeated American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7/3) 6-0 to set up a last 16 clash with Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino.

Elsewhere, Puerto Rico's Monica Puig beat American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-4 6-4 and will face Ekaterina Makerova in the second round. Russia's Makerova knocked out another American qualifier, Jamie Loeb, 7-6 (7/4) 6-3.

Romania's Patricia Maria Tig also progressed, 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/3) at the expense of Britain's Heather Watson.

However, the action at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center was curtailed as storms caused the postponement of several matches.

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic's game with Germany's Tatjana Maria, sixth-seeded Monica Niculescu's match against Japan's Nao Hibino and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard's clash against eighth-seeded American Christina McHale will now take place on Wednesday.

Source: PA

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.