Simona Halep passes first round test at Citi Open in Washington

Top seed Simona Halep eased into the second round of the Citi Open in Washington on Tuesday.

The Romanian defeated American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7/3) 6-0 to set up a last 16 clash with Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino.

Elsewhere, Puerto Rico's Monica Puig beat American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-4 6-4 and will face Ekaterina Makerova in the second round. Russia's Makerova knocked out another American qualifier, Jamie Loeb, 7-6 (7/4) 6-3.

Romania's Patricia Maria Tig also progressed, 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/3) at the expense of Britain's Heather Watson.

However, the action at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center was curtailed as storms caused the postponement of several matches.

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic's game with Germany's Tatjana Maria, sixth-seeded Monica Niculescu's match against Japan's Nao Hibino and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard's clash against eighth-seeded American Christina McHale will now take place on Wednesday.

Source: PA

