 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Simona Halep eases into third round in Cincinnati with straight sets win

15 August 2017 11:54

World number two Simona Halep coasted into the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati with a straight-sets win over Taylor Townsend.

The Romanian, given a first-round bye, came through 6-4 6-1 in one hour and seven minutes against the American qualifier.

Johanna Konta is also through to the third round after seeing off Kiki Bertens.

The seventh seed advanced in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, and looked in impressive form with both her forehand and backhand as she forced 10 break points, converting four of them.

Konta will now face Alize Cornet of France, who defeated Catherine Bellis of the United States in three sets, 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 6-2.

Number nine seed Venus Williams booked her place in round two with a straight-sets 6-2 6-0 win over fellow American Alison Riske.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, though, is out after the Latvian number 12 seed lost 6-4 6-2 to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

Dominika Cibulkova, the 11th seeded Slovakian, needed three sets to defeat Ana Konjuh of Croatia, the world number 11 eventually coming through 5-7 7-5 6-2 following almost two-and-a-half hours.

Poland's number 10 seed Agnieszka Radwanska went down 6-4 6-4 to Julia Goerges of Germany, while 15th seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova came through 3-6 6-4 6-2 against Shuai Peng of China.

Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty won 6-4 6-4 against American Varvara Lepchenko to set up a second-round date with Williams.

Source: PA

