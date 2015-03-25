Simona Halep brushes off injury worries ahead of French Open final

Simona Halep refused to believe her French Open dreams were over before they had begun and now stands one win away from her first grand slam title.

The Romanian, who will face Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday, was installed as the favourite after retaining her title at the Madrid Open last month and went on to reach another final at the Italian Open the following week.

But during that match against Elina Svitolina, Halep went over on her right ankle, and when a scan showed a torn ligament, her chances of even being in Paris were rated only 50/50.

Not by Halep, though.

"I was scared, because they told me that it (the ligament) is broken," she said. "I had no idea what does it mean.

"But I refused to accept that I cannot play, so I think I recovered faster mentally because of the positive thinking, and I really wanted to be here. So it didn't matter what the scan showed."

The ankle is not perfect but Halep negotiated the early rounds comfortably and has survived scraps with Svitolina, who she trailed by a set and 5-1, and Karolina Pliskova in the last two matches.

"I don't know how it stays okay," said Halep. "I feel pain during the match, but I don't care. I'm not thinking about that."

Now the 25-year-old will attempt to go one better than in 2014, when she lost narrowly to Maria Sharapova in a very tight three-setter.

This time the boot is on the other foot, with Halep the experienced head against a player who has never won a senior title and celebrated her semi-final win on her 20th birthday.

The Romanian also has the carrot of knowing victory would see her overtake Angelique Kerber as world number one.

"She's much younger than me," said Halep. "Of course she has nothing to lose. It's a big thing for her what is happening.

"But I can feel that I'm in the same position. I played once before here, and I was very close to winning it. But if it's going to happen this time, it's going to be great. If not, I will have many years ahead to work and to play some finals."

Ostapenko, ranked 47, has been the outsider who has seized her chance in a wide open field, blasting her way to wins against Sam Stosur, Caroline Wozniacki and Timea Bacsinszky.

The young Latvian has been fearless, striking 245 winners - more than any other player, man or woman - and hitting her forehand three miles per hour harder than Andy Murray.

Bacsinszky was stunned by Ostapenko's approach.

"I serve very well wide," said the Swiss. "She's hitting as hard as she can down the line from nowhere. I mean, who tries that? Seriously. It's like one out of 10. We'll see if she does it at 28 years old."

Ostapenko's breakthrough has reminded 18-time grand slam singles champion Chris Evert of some stellar names.

The Eurosport pundit said: "I think we're witnessing something very special in this young lady.

"I got goose bumps when she beat Wozniacki and then again (against Bacsinszky). I was around watching (Martina) Hingis come up and (Steffi) Graf come up and Monica Seles, and I just see something special and the fact that she's so fearless.

"But what I like even more is her hunger and you can see it on her face, she really wants this badly and is going to go to any length to win.

"We need personalities and she's a personality. She's feisty, she's outgoing and she's right in your face."

Ostapenko combined tennis with ballroom dancing until the age of 12 and still dances four times a week when she is at home.

"Now I'm doing for myself," she said. " But I think it really helps my footwork because you need to be very co-ordinated and those small steps are helping."

Ostapenko, who relaxes by reading Agatha Christie books, is the first Latvian player ever to reach a grand slam final.

Her success is big news in the Baltic nation, with the country's president Raimonds Vejonis offering his congratulations.

"He actually called my mum," she said. "Nobody knows my phone. But it was really nice because the president called. That means a lot already."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.