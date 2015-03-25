 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Showman Dustin Brown revs up for Murray by pleading for faster Wimbledon courts

03 July 2017 08:54

Dustin Brown lamented the demise of attacking tennis on Wimbledon's slowing grass as he prepared to face Andy Murray.

The German-Jamaican is one of the game's great entertainers with his flowing dreadlocks and willingness to charge the net.

Brown pulled off a trademark diving volley winner in his first-round victory over Joao Sousa on Monday, setting up a second-round clash with world number one Murray.

But he believes Wimbledon's grass no longer helps him as much as it should, with the days of serve-and-volley dominance long gone.

"Every surface has its own characteristics, and Wimbledon and grass courts should be faster," he said.

"I had the feeling even the last couple of tournaments I played that sometimes playing at the French Open might even be a little faster, just from the balls and the courts.

"That's a little sad, because personally I think a lot of guys that are attacking and playing serve and volley, Feliciano Lopez or Gilles Muller, are playing a lot less serve and volley."

Murray and Brown have only met once before, seven years ago at the US Open, when the Scot won easily.

Brown famously beat Rafael Nadal in the second round two years ago and knows he will again have to play the unfamiliar role of crowd villain.

He said: "I think it's a pretty similar match to when I played Rafa out there. I try not to worry too much. I'm hoping no one is going to boo me.

"Either way he's the favourite. I can be pretty relaxed and try and play my game. If I lose in three sets, no one is going to worry. I will just go out there and try my best."

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,