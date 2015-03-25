Showman Dustin Brown revs up for Murray by pleading for faster Wimbledon courts

Dustin Brown lamented the demise of attacking tennis on Wimbledon's slowing grass as he prepared to face Andy Murray.

The German-Jamaican is one of the game's great entertainers with his flowing dreadlocks and willingness to charge the net.

Brown pulled off a trademark diving volley winner in his first-round victory over Joao Sousa on Monday, setting up a second-round clash with world number one Murray.

But he believes Wimbledon's grass no longer helps him as much as it should, with the days of serve-and-volley dominance long gone.

"Every surface has its own characteristics, and Wimbledon and grass courts should be faster," he said.

"I had the feeling even the last couple of tournaments I played that sometimes playing at the French Open might even be a little faster, just from the balls and the courts.

"That's a little sad, because personally I think a lot of guys that are attacking and playing serve and volley, Feliciano Lopez or Gilles Muller, are playing a lot less serve and volley."

Murray and Brown have only met once before, seven years ago at the US Open, when the Scot won easily.

Brown famously beat Rafael Nadal in the second round two years ago and knows he will again have to play the unfamiliar role of crowd villain.

He said: "I think it's a pretty similar match to when I played Rafa out there. I try not to worry too much. I'm hoping no one is going to boo me.

"Either way he's the favourite. I can be pretty relaxed and try and play my game. If I lose in three sets, no one is going to worry. I will just go out there and try my best."

Source: PA

