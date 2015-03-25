 
Serena Williams to return at Australia Open, says tournament chief

06 December 2017 09:54

Serena Williams is expected to return to the court at the Australian Open, according to tournament director Craig Tiley.

The 36-year-old has not played since winning last year's tournament in Melbourne - when she was pregnant with her first child.

She gave birth to a girl in September and has taken to the practice courts in preparation for a return in 2019.

And that will come at Melbourne Park after Tiley revealed the 23-time grand slam champion has entered the tournament with the target of eventually surpassing Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam singles titles.

He told the Herald Sun: " She's got her visa, she's entered, she's practising and she's probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage.

"There's no question that she'll be ready in our view and she wants to break a record that is Margaret Court's.

"It would be a pretty significant accomplishment for her to be able to do that."

Source: PA

