Serena Williams opens up on pregnancy in magazine interview

27 June 2017 06:39

A heavily pregnant Serena Williams has posed naked for the cover story in Vanity Fair.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion is expecting her first child in the autumn with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

The striking images accompany an article detailing Williams and Reddit co-founder Ohanian's relationship and their shock at the pregnancy.

Williams discovered she was expecting shortly before the Australian Open but nevertheless went on to win the tournament without dropping a set.

Describing her reaction, the 35-year-old said: "Oh my God, this can't be - I've got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year."

Williams has not played on the tour since, initially claiming she was injured before accidentally making the news public in a Snapchat post in April.

The American is still coming to terms with the dramatic change in the course of her life and career.

She said: "It just doesn't seem real. I don't know why. Am I having a baby?

"If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.

"This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it's going by so fast.

"I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing. I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room."

Williams is only one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles and has targeted January for a return to the tour.

"I don't think my story is over yet," she said.

