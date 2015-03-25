 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Serena Williams in Paris to support a winning Venus but Petra Kvitova is out

31 May 2017 12:54

Serena Williams made her first appearance at the French Open to support sister Venus but Petra Kvitova's comeback tournament is over.

The two-time Wimbledon champion made an emotional return to tennis on Sunday with victory over Julia Boserup five months after she was stabbed by an intruder.

The result was secondary, with Kvitova and her doctors having feared she would never play professionally again, but the Czech was much closer to her best level than had been expected.

Kvitova looked in good shape again early on against Bethanie Mattek-Sands in round two but the American fought back to win 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/5).

Kvitova had led 3-1 in the opening set with points for 4-1 and a double break but Mattek-Sands dug in very well, saving 10 of 14 break points during the match.

The American, ranked 117, then recovered from 4-2 down to win the tie-break before taking a 10-minute break for treatment to her thigh.

Kvitova sat with her head in her towel, and the disruption seemed to affect her as she dropped serve in the opening game of the second set.

She pulled back level but was edged out in another tie-break, bouncing her racket in annoyance after serving a double fault on match point.

But Kvitova will leave Paris with far more positive feelings than negative and could yet be a major force on grass, her favourite surface.

Meanwhile, Serena continued her maternity leave tour of major sporting events by visiting the tournament she has won on three occasions.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child in the autumn, was at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday before heading to Paris, where she has an apartment.

Serena cheered on Venus from the players' box on Court Philippe Chatrier, and there was plenty for the Williams family to celebrate as the 10th seed eased to a 6-3 6-1 win over Kurumi Nara.

It was not a good day, though, for Ekaterina Makarova, conqueror of top seed Angelique Kerber in round one but knocked out 6-2 6-2 by Lesia Tsurenko in round two.

Former US Open champion Sam Stosur did make it through to round two, the 23rd seed beating Kirsten Flipkens 6-2 7-6 (8/6).

Source: PA

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra