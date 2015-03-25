 
Scott Lloyd to take up role of LTA chief executive in January 2018

13 June 2017 12:09

The Lawn Tennis Association has appointed Scott Lloyd as its new chief executive.

Lloyd, who is the son of former British number one and ex-Davis Cup captain John Lloyd, will formally take up his new position in January 2018.

The 41-year-old succeeds Michael Downey, who will vacate the role on June 30 after announcing earlier this year he wanted to return to his native Canada.

It means the LTA will be without a chief executive for six months while Lloyd brings an end to his existing commitments, which include serving as deputy chairman of David Lloyd Leisure.

The LTA told Press Association Sport it chooses not to make an interim appointment as it has "full confidence the executive team can drive the business forward in the meantime".

This includes Stephen Farrow, the legal and tournament director of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club, who has been in post for six years, and performance director Simon Timson, who took over 12 months ago.

Lloyd said: "I am really looking forward to the challenge of taking on this fantastic job.

"The current success of great British players like Andy and Jamie Murray, Johanna Konta, Gordon Reid and others, is helping inspire a whole new generation to give this great sport a go.

"Over the last four years, the LTA has taken huge strides in helping tennis become more accessible and encouraging many more people into the sport at a grassroots level.

"However, there's still much to do to drive British tennis forward and I can't wait to play my part in that very important journey."

Source: PA

