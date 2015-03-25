Sara Errani handed two-month ban after failing doping test

Former world number five Sara Errani has been suspended for two months after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation has announced.

The 30-year-old Italian, who reached the French Open final in 2012 and is now ranked 98, tested positive for letrozole, a substance commonly used in the treatment of breast cancer, during an out-of-competition test in February.

It has now been revealed that Errani accepted a charge of violating anti-doping rules in April. The ban, effective from August 3, was imposed after the case was heard by an independent tribunal last month.

Source: PA

