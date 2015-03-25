 
Sam Querrey quickly wraps up win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon

08 July 2017 03:09

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saw his Wimbledon hopes killed off inside five minutes on Saturday.

The popular Frenchman had trailed American Sam Querrey 6-5 on Friday in the deciding set of their third-round match, when fading light meant play was halted.

And when they returned to Court Two to complete the match, Tsonga instantly dropped serve to lose the contest 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 1-6 7-5.

Tsonga volleyed into the net on deuce and sent a forehand into the tramlines on match point as Querrey secured a big win, a year after beating Novak Djokovic at the same stage.

With his disappointment obvious, Tsonga smashed a ball out of the court before shaking hands at the net with his conqueror.

"I'm frustrated because I lost and I stayed two minutes on court today," said Tsonga.

He was actually in action for four minutes and 15 seconds, but regardless of the length of the opening game, Tsonga insisted he had no complaints about the outcome and praised Querrey's performance.

When he was asked if the match should have been halted on Friday night when the pair were tied on the same number of games, Tsonga said: " I was okay with that. It's not a problem. If I come and win my game, we continue. That's not a problem.

"It's just part of the game. I did what I had to do. Unfortunately it didn't work, but yeah, that's tennis."

Tsonga exited the French Open in near-identical circumstances in late May.

At Roland Garros he suffered a first-round defeat to unheralded Argentinian Renzo Olivo in another match that spanned two days, with that four-set contest finished off with another break of the Tsonga serve immediately on the second day.

Source: PA

