Sam Querrey makes early headway in Western & Southern Open

Surprise Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey continued his stellar season by charging into the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

The big-serving 29-year-old blasted past wild-card compatriot Stefan Kozlov, breaking serve four times as he racked up a 6-3 6-0 victory in just 51 minutes.

It was another fine performance from Querrey who since Wimbledon has won a tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, and reached the third round of the Canadian Masters.

Richard Gasquet eased past Australia's John-Patrick Smith 6-4 6-4 and Queen's Club champion Feliciano Lopez was a 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 winner over Hyeong Chung of South Korea.

A tough run for British number two Kyle Edmund continued as he was beaten 6-3 2-6 6-3 by Portugal's Joao Sousa, a break early in the deciding set consigning him to his fate.

In early action there were also wins for Ivo Karlovic, Fabio Fognini, Mitchell Krueger and wild-card pair Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

Source: PA

