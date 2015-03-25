 
Ruthless Konta brushes aside Wickmayer to reach quarter-finals

15 June 2017 02:39

Johanna Konta eased into the quarter-finals of the Aegon Open with a clinical display against Yanina Wickmayer.

Konta, the top seed in Nottingham, beat her doubles partner 6-4 6-1 in just 75 minutes to set up a meeting with Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

The British number one hit the ground running and surged into a 4-0 lead and, although Wickmayer retrieved one of the breaks, Konta served the first set out 6-4.

The second set followed a similar pattern, this time Konta assuming a 5-0 lead before the Belgian avoided a bagel by breaking when Konta was serving for the match.

There were no hopes of a comeback, though, as the Briton immediately took her opponent's serve for the third time in the set and claimed victory, which puts her three wins away from a first WTA title on home soil.

Source: PA

