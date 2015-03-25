Roger Federer's Wimbledon triumph in numbers

Roger Federer brushed aside the challenge of Marin Cilic to land a record eighth Wimbledon men's singles title.

It strengthened his status as the all-time leader of the men's grand slam champion ranks, with a haul of 19 putting him four clear of nearest challenger Rafael Nadal.

Here is a look at the important numbers behind Federer's victory.

1 - This was the first grand slam men's singles final in the open era between a number three seed (Federer) and a number seven seed (Cilic).

2 - Federer becomes one of only two men to have won two or more grand slam singles titles at the age of 35 or beyond, joining Australian Ken Rosewall who won three after that landmark birthday.

3 - Federer becomes the new world number three, and with no points to defend in the rest of the year he is perfectly placed to climb to number one.

5 - Victory gave Federer a fifth title of 2017, putting him one ahead of Nadal, His wins have come at Indian Wells, Miami, Halle, the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

7 - Federer becomes the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to come through all seven rounds of the singles without dropping a set.

8 - His record haul of eight Wimbledon men's titles puts Federer two short of the all-time mark for most wins by a man in a single grand slam, second only to the 10 achieved by Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

13 - Federer won all 13 of his service games against Cilic and broke his opponent five times.

19 - A 19th grand slam title means Federer now has more of the biggest prizes in his sport than golf's greatest champion Jack Nicklaus, a big tennis fan, managed in his sporting sphere. Nicklaus won 18 majors.

35 - At 35 years and 342 days, Federer becomes the oldest men's singles champion at Wimbledon in the open era, which began in 1968.

101 - The final lasted 101 minutes.

102 - Federer was playing his 102nd match at Wimbledon, matching a men's singles record set by American Jimmy Connors. Federer's 91st win improves his own men's singles record.

2009 - For the first time since 2009, Federer has won more than one grand slam in a season.

Source: PA

