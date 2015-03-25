 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Roger Federer qualifies for last eight in Gerry Weber Open

22 June 2017 07:39

Top seed Roger Federer qualified for his 15th quarter final at the Gerry Weber Open with a straight-sets victory over Mischa Zverev.

The 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 win will earn the Swiss a top-four seeding at Wimbledon and he has now won four out of four against the German.

Zverev saved three set points on his own serve at 4-5 to take the opening set into a tie-break but two passing shot winners from Federer at 5/4 saw him close it out.

Federer's forehand winner at 4-4 secured the only break of the match and he served out to wrap up victory in one hour and 30 minutes.

Federer will face Florian Mayer in the quarter-finals following his 6-7 (6/8) 6-4 6-3 victory over the sixth-seeded Lucas Pouille.

Kei Nishikori suffered another injury scare when he was forced to retire early in his clash against Karen Khachanov with a hip problem.

It is the third year in a row that the world number nine has pulled out during a match at the pre-Wimbledon event.

Khachanov was leading 3-2 when Nishikori called it a day and will take on fellow young Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Rublev, 19, is through to the last eight at an ATP event for the first time after a 6-0 3-6 6-3 victory over Mikhail Youzhny.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than