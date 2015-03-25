Roger Federer knocked out of US Open by Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro stunned Roger Federer to keep the great beasts of men's tennis apart at the US Open once again.

After Rafael Nadal defeated Andrey Rublev, it seemed virtually nailed on that New York would witness a first meeting between the Spaniard and his great rival.

Del Potro, sick and exhausted after his epic comeback to beat Dominic Thiem on Monday, surely would not have it in him to beat the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.

But the Argentinian again showed what a huge heart he possesses, saving four set points in the third set tie-break and going on to win 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10/8) 6-4.

This is the sixth time Federer and Nadal have come within one match of meeting in New York, and the chances of the pair facing off against one another in the tournament now seem slim.

Source: PA

