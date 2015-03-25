Roger Federer: I'm a different player to the one who lost at Wimbledon in 2016

Roger Federer has warned his quarter-final foe Milos Raonic he is a completely different player to the one that lost to the Canadian at Wimbledon 12 months ago.

Federer plays Raonic on Wednesday for a place in the last four at the All England Club and in a re-run of last year's semi-final, when Raonic overpowered the Swiss in five sets.

Raonic was beaten by Andy Murray two days later while Federer reacted by taking six months off to recover from a niggling knee problem.

This summer, however, it is something of a role reversal, with Raonic searching for rhythm after an injury-interrupted year and Federer resurgent following his surprise triumph at the Australian Open.

"I feel like I'm rested enough. I've had not the toughest matches. I can look at this quarter-final in a totally relaxed fashion," Federer said.

"Physically I'm not fighting anything like last year with my knee. I'm ready to go this afternoon if I have to, which is great, but I don't have to. I think that's a great bonus.

"Then again, the best players are left in the draw. It's going to be a tough one. I'm aware of that. That's why I can't think too far ahead. I think it's going to be a tough finish to this tournament."

Federer is yet to drop a set in his four matches at SW19 while Raonic had to twice come from behind to edge out Alexander Zverev on Monday.

The world number seven is the only player ever to have got the better of Federer in a Wimbledon semi-final but even he believes last year's victory carries little significance.

"I don't think it really means much. It's far removed from the last time we played," Raonic said.

"Things are a little bit different sort of in terms of momentum for both of us."

The winner will face either 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic or the 11th seed Tomas Berdych while in the top half of the draw it is Andy Murray and Marin Cilic who are due to meet in the semis.

Murray plays American Sam Querrey and Cilic is up against Rafael Nadal's conqueror Gilles Muller, who is arguably the form player in the draw.

Cilic, however, beat Muller in a tight three-setter at Queen's last month and 2001 champion Goran Ivanisevic believes his fellow Croatian is a dark horse for the title.

"I predict Murray and Cilic in the semi-finals and Federer against Djokovic," Ivanisevic said.

"It wouldn't be a huge upset if Cilic won the tournament. He already won a grand slam and I don't see Muller having any chance of beating him tomorrow.

"Cilic needs just to believe. It is nothing to do with tennis, it is in the head. He is a big threat.

"Gilles is the first guy to test him a little bit, then the semis is a huge test because we assume he will face Andy. It will be a test of whether he can Wimbledon or not."

Source: PA

