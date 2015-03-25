 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Roger Federer holds nerve to lead Team Europe to victory in inaugural Laver Cup

25 September 2017 03:54

Team Europe have defeated Team World 15-9 to win the inaugural Laver Cup.

Roger Federer got the decisive win over Nick Kyrgios in Prague, coming from a set down and saving a match point to prevail 4-6 7-6 (8/6) 11-9 in a thrilling three-set match.

Kyrgios got the only break of serve in the first set early on but soon found himself a break down at the beginning of the second. However, after a medical time out the Australian broke back and took it to a tie-break.

He saved three set points in the breaker but 19-time grand slam champion Federer eventually levelled things up.

The players could not be split in the deciding set and it went to a champions tie-break, which Kyrgios led 6-2 at one point.

But Federer battled back and Team Europe got the point they needed for victory when Kyrgios sent a forehand into the net.

After the match Federer told Sky Sports: "It has been such an amazing and fun week and I'm so pleased the event has worked as it has.

"The camaraderie in the group was amazing and we are all so happy. Time will tell how big the Laver Cup will become but the first one is officially over and I can't wait to get my hands on the trophy

"Team World made us work so incredibly hard and I can only congratulate them."

Team World had clawed their way back into the tournament on Sunday with a win in the doubles match, while John Isner beat Rafael Nadal 7-5 7-6 (7/1).

Had Kyrgios defeated Federer to tie the tournament, the final doubles showdown would have decided the winner of the Laver Cup.

Source: PA

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.