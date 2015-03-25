Roger Federer holds nerve to lead Team Europe to victory in inaugural Laver Cup

Team Europe have defeated Team World 15-9 to win the inaugural Laver Cup.

Roger Federer got the decisive win over Nick Kyrgios in Prague, coming from a set down and saving a match point to prevail 4-6 7-6 (8/6) 11-9 in a thrilling three-set match.

Kyrgios got the only break of serve in the first set early on but soon found himself a break down at the beginning of the second. However, after a medical time out the Australian broke back and took it to a tie-break.

He saved three set points in the breaker but 19-time grand slam champion Federer eventually levelled things up.

The players could not be split in the deciding set and it went to a champions tie-break, which Kyrgios led 6-2 at one point.

But Federer battled back and Team Europe got the point they needed for victory when Kyrgios sent a forehand into the net.

After the match Federer told Sky Sports: "It has been such an amazing and fun week and I'm so pleased the event has worked as it has.

"The camaraderie in the group was amazing and we are all so happy. Time will tell how big the Laver Cup will become but the first one is officially over and I can't wait to get my hands on the trophy

"Team World made us work so incredibly hard and I can only congratulate them."

Team World had clawed their way back into the tournament on Sunday with a win in the doubles match, while John Isner beat Rafael Nadal 7-5 7-6 (7/1).

Had Kyrgios defeated Federer to tie the tournament, the final doubles showdown would have decided the winner of the Laver Cup.

Source: PA

