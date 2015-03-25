Roger Federer fights back for semi-final spot at Swiss Indoors Basel

Roger Federer fought back from a set down to book his 13th semi-final at his hometown tournament the Swiss Indoors Basel.

The top seed, chasing his eighth title at the event, lost the opening set 6-4 to Adrian Mannarino, the first set the Frenchman had ever won against his opponent, but bounced back to win 4-6 6-1 6-3 in one hour and 43 minutes.

That set up a last-four encounter with David Goffin, who battled to a 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 victory over fifth seed Jack Sock in the final tie of the night.

Juan Martin del Potro's bid for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals is gathering pace after his 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory over sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut moved him up to 13th in the Emirates ATP Race To London.

The Argentinian is now just 310 points behind ninth-placed Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who holds the final automatic qualification spot for the season finale at London's O2 in November.

Croatian Maran Cilic stands in his way after a three-set, two tie-break win over Marton Fucsovics.

At the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna, Germany's Philipp Kolschreiber was pushed all the way by Argentinian Diego Schwarzman, nine years his junior, eventually edging the match 7-5 7-6 (8/6) to set up a semi-final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 victor over Alexander Zverev.

Briton Kyle Edmund's 6-2 7-5 win over Jan-Lennard Struff means he now faces Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who overcame compatriot Richard Gasquet in straight sets after prevailing in a first-set tie-break.

Source: PA

