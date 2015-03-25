 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Roger Federer eases into last 16 in Montreal

09 August 2017 08:23

Roger Federer eased back into action for the first time since winning his eighth Wimbledon title last month as he claimed victory at the Canadian Masters in Montreal.

Federer, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, was not unduly detained by Canada's world number 116 Peter Polansky, winning 6-2 6-1 in 53 minutes.

The Swiss star is seeking his third career title at the tournament, which he last won in 2006 although he has since been a beaten finalist three times.

He could not have made a more comfortable start against the overwhelmed Polansky, whom he broke at the first attempt as he established a 3-0 lead.

Barely threatened on his own serve, Federer took advantage of his second break point to break Polansky once again and take the opener.

Polansky would waste two break points on the Federer serve in the second set but it was academic as the Canadian was broken twice himself to complete the rout.

Source: PA

