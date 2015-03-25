 
  Tennis
  ATP

Roger Federer breaks Wimbledon record as Dolgopolov waves through Swiss ace

04 July 2017 07:09

Roger Federer reached the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive year after opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov retired during the second set.

In what was a near repeat of the previous match on Centre Court, when Martin Klizan pulled the plug against Novak Djokovic, Dolgopolov retired with an ankle injury when trailing 6-3 3-0.

The victory means Federer has moved ahead of Jimmy Connors with his 85th match win at Wimbledon - the most of the open era.

The Swiss, who next plays either Dusan Lajovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas, is the favourite to win a record eighth title at the All England Club.

Source: PA

