 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Robin Haase topples David Goffin to reach Gstaad semi-finals

28 July 2017 08:39

Robin Haase's hopes of improving on his runner-up finish at last year's Swiss Open continued with a quarter-final victory over top seed David Goffin in Gstaad.

Haase, the beaten finalist in both 2013 and 2016, defeated his Belgian opponent, himself a former runner-up at the tournament, 7-5 6-1.

Goffin was broken in his first service game and lost a streak of seven games in succession, spanning the end of the first set and the start of the second.

Qualifier Yannick Hanfmann will be his next opponent after the world number 170 defeated eighth seed Joao Sousa 6-7 (10/12) 6-2 6-2.

The German, 25, has only played eight matches at tour level but was a clear victor over an hour and 56 minutes, going unbroken throughout.

Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut also moved into the semis, beating Denis Istomin 6-3 6-4.

Fabio Fognini is waiting in the final four after a 6-3 4-6 6-3 success over Ernests Gulbis.

The fourth seed allowed Gulbis seven aces but mustered three breaks to one.

Both remaining seeds in the German Open draw were bundled out in the quarter-finals in Hamburg.

Karen Khachanov, ranked third at the tournament, lost to qualifier Federico Delbonis by a 7-5 3-6 6-4 scoreline.

Delbonis reached the final four years ago after beating Roger Federer in the last four and will now face off against fellow Argentinian Leonardo Mayer.

The 2014 champion, a lucky loser this year, defeated Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7/4) 6-3.

Their compatriot Diego Schwartzman, seeded sixth, fell at the same hurdle as Germany's Florian Mayer wrapped up a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

The crowd are guaranteed one German finalist, with Mayer facing off against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 33-year-old edged Nicolas Kicker 7-6 (8/6) 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes to reprise his 2014 appearance in the semi-finals.

Source: PA

