 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Roberto Bautista Agut knocked out by Chung Hyeon in Hong Kong

09 October 2017 05:24

Roberto Bautista Agut suffered a shock first-round exit against Chung Hyeon of South Korea at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The Spanish world number 13 and tournament's ninth seed, who was beaten in last year's final by Andy Murray, lost 6-4 6-3 in straight sets against the 21-year-old from South Korea, who broke Bautista Agut in his final two service games to secure victory.

World number 38 Benoit Paire is also out after the Frenchman lost 6-4 6-4 to 19-year-old American Frances Tiafo and Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Russian Karen Khachanov 7-5 6-3.

Juan Martin Del Potro, though, avoided an upset when the 16th seed from Argentina came through in three sets, 6-2 3-6 6-4, against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

British number two Kyle Edmund defeated Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round match against fourth seed Marin Cilic.

Spain's Feliciano Lopez, the world number 34, beat big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7/1) 7-6 (8/6) while compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas came from behind to see off Portuegse Joao Sousa 3-6 6-3 7-5.

Richard Gasquet will play Chung after the Frenchman recovered from losing the opening set tiebreak to beat Dutchman Robin Haase 6-7 (11/13) 7-5 6-2.

Monday's late matches saw Andrey Rublev of Russia come through in three sets 6-1 4-6 6-1 against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, while Chinese player Di Wu knocked out Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, beating the world number 83 in straight sets, 7-6 (7/2) 6-2.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.