 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Roberto Bautista Agut battles through in St Petersburg

21 September 2017 10:54

Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut raised his game when it mattered to beat Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva in the second round of the St Petersburg Open on Thursday.

Bautista Agut, who received a bye in the opening round, lost just four points in the final set in a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory to set up a quarter-final with seventh seed Viktor Troicki.

Troicki also needed three sets to beat Argentina's Guido Pella, while third seed Fabio Fognini ended home involvement in the event by beating Russia's Mikhail Youzhny 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Fognini now faces Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, who was handed a walkover when opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew due to illness before their match.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff beat Brazil's Thomas Fabbiano 6-1 6-4 and next faces second seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who fired 16 aces in a three-set win over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

In Metz, second seed David Goffin recovered from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of the Moselle Open with a 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Spain's Nicolas Almagro.

Third seed Lucas Pouille and fourth seed Gilles Muller were not so fortunate however, Pouille losing two tie-breaks to Romania's Marius Copil and Muller beaten 6-4 6-4 by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

France's Kenny d e Schepper, a lucky loser from qualifying, saw off compatriot Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-5, while another Frenchman, Benoit Paire, lost just three games in beating M arcel Granollers.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.