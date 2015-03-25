Rising star Cameron Norrie ready to take professional tennis by storm

Cameron Norrie is ready to take professional tennis by storm after finishing his United States college career as the leading player in the country.

The 21-year-old opted to skip his final year of studies at Texas Christian University to try his luck with the big boys of the game.

And the early signs are very positive for Norrie, who at 230 in the world is the British number six.

He played a limited schedule around his studies for the past couple of years and posted some impressive results, while in his first professional tournament at Surbiton last week he beat world number 73 Malek Jaziri.

"I knew my level was good enough," Norrie told Press Association Sport. "It was a great win. I didn't really have to do anything too special, I don't think I played that well really.

"It's a big change coming from uni and having had my whole team around me and my friends to practise with. Everything was kind of done for me.

"But I've learned a lot in the last three weeks turning pro and I'm excited to be a professional tennis player. That's always been my dream."

Norrie might have turned pro last summer but he stayed on at TCU to try and win the prestigious NCAA inter-college championships.

The team lost in the quarter-finals but Norrie, who is sponsored by clothing brand ellesse, had the consolation of topping the individual standings.

"No one from my school had ever finished number one," he said. "It was great but everyone else made it seem better than it actually was.

"I was happy with the season I had but it was pretty unfortunate our team losing in the quarter-finals, I felt we were a lot better than that."

With players peaking later and later, particularly in the men's game, the US college route is becoming increasingly popular for aspiring tennis pros from around the world and Norrie certainly has no regrets.

"It allowed me to grow up a little bit more," he said. "Life's not all about tennis. It's given me a lot

"I feel physically stronger and much more ready for the tour than I did a couple of years ago. I feel a lot fresher than the others guys and more determined.

"I feel like some of the other guys are quite burnt out and I feel ready to go."

Norrie describes himself as being "from everywhere" having been born in South Africa to British parents and raised in New Zealand.

He represented New Zealand until the age of 16, when he moved to London and switched nationality.

Norrie had never even been to Britain before and understandably found the change difficult, but is in no doubt he made the right move.

He said: "That was when I stopped enjoying tennis a little bit. It was just too much. I was used to being in a normal school and then I came here and I was practising every day. I was staying at the National Tennis Centre and everything was about tennis.

"At the time it didn't feel the right move for my well-being and I wasn't the happiest but I'm happy I moved. I think it's almost impossible to play tennis based in New Zealand."

Norrie, who has set his sights on a place in the top 50, has so far escaped the scrutiny that Aljaz Bedene has been subjected to since his switch from Slovenia in 2015.

Unlike Bedene, Norrie is eligible for the Davis Cup and has attended the last two ties in Canada and France as a hitting partner.

He said: " I feel pretty welcomed and I feel pretty British, my blood's pretty British. My dad's still got a filthy Scottish accent and all my mum's side of the family are pretty Welsh and I grew up around them."

Wild cards are one of the other perks of a British passport, and Norrie will make his ATP Tour debut next week in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

A Wimbledon wild card is likely to follow, netting Norrie a minimum of Â£35,000.

"I think I have a good chance but if I don't get one I'm not too fazed," he said. "It would be nice, I'd love to play the Wimbledon main draw, but if I have to go through qualifying, I'll go through qualifying. No big deal."

