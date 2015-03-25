 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Richard Gasquet beats compatriot Gael Monfils in Halle

19 June 2017 09:39

Richard Gasquet won the battle of the Frenchman in the first round of the Gerry Weber Open to eliminate Gael Monfils in Halle.

It was fifth seed Monfils that claimed the first set but Gasquet, who turned 31 over the weekend, fought back to win 3-6 6-4 6-3 against a compatriot who has struggled on grass down the years.

Second seed Dominic Thiem, who has only Roger Federer ahead of him in the rankings this week, had few issues in advancing beyond Maximilian Marterer in straight sets in the tournament's opening contest.

Thiem was a semi-finalist at the French Open earlier this month before losing to Rafael Nadal and continued his good form on a different surface as he dispatched Marterer 7-5 6-3.

Thiem saved all seven break points he faced while converting two himself.

Dustin Brown, Philipp Kohlschreiber and Andrey Rublev all needed over two hours and three sets to make it through against Vasek Pospisil, Joao Sousa and Albert Ramos-Vinolas respectively.

Source: PA

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.